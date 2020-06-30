All apartments in Long Beach
Location

300 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Stunning Downtown Condo - This stunning newer built condo located in the BLU Condominium project is an absolute gem within the downtown Long Beach community. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts nearly 1200 square feet of living space. There are newer carpets and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with granite counters and high end appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range and microwave. There is forced air heat plus air conditioning. There is a private laundry room including washer and dryer. Not to be left out is a private patio with large storage closet. The community includes outside fireplace and seating areas, a club room including kitchen, bar, TV's and game area and not to be excluded is an enviable gym! There are two designated parking spaces in a secure parking garage, a community bike storage area, and entry lounge w/ refreshments for all residents.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 300 E. 4th St. #118, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E 4th St #118 have any available units?
300 E 4th St #118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E 4th St #118 have?
Some of 300 E 4th St #118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E 4th St #118 currently offering any rent specials?
300 E 4th St #118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E 4th St #118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 E 4th St #118 is pet friendly.
Does 300 E 4th St #118 offer parking?
Yes, 300 E 4th St #118 offers parking.
Does 300 E 4th St #118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E 4th St #118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E 4th St #118 have a pool?
No, 300 E 4th St #118 does not have a pool.
Does 300 E 4th St #118 have accessible units?
No, 300 E 4th St #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E 4th St #118 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E 4th St #118 has units with dishwashers.

