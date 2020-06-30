Amenities

Stunning Downtown Condo - This stunning newer built condo located in the BLU Condominium project is an absolute gem within the downtown Long Beach community. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts nearly 1200 square feet of living space. There are newer carpets and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with granite counters and high end appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range and microwave. There is forced air heat plus air conditioning. There is a private laundry room including washer and dryer. Not to be left out is a private patio with large storage closet. The community includes outside fireplace and seating areas, a club room including kitchen, bar, TV's and game area and not to be excluded is an enviable gym! There are two designated parking spaces in a secure parking garage, a community bike storage area, and entry lounge w/ refreshments for all residents.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 300 E. 4th St. #118, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



