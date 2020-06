Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Single level, two bedroom home in Belmont Shore - This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, 760 square feet, original hardwood floors, detached garage, washer dryer hookups (in garage), yard service provided. Shown by key check-out at our 248 Redondo Avenue office. Shown by key check-out Monday - Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm and on Saturdays from 9:00 to noon, and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Call (562)439-2147 for info on the key check-out process.



No Pets Allowed



