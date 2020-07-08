1742 Obispo Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom located in the heart of Long Beach! This unit features a spacious living room, dinning area and kitchen along with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The large bedroom comes with a well sized closet and more storage space in the hallway! All tile flooring, plenty of natural light from windows, storage space in hallway and laundry is on site!



Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*



*Water & Trash included in rent

*Small pets considered upon owner approval and pet deposit

*Laundry on site

*Secured building

*Street parking only - can be added on wait list for garage



$1,200.00 Rent

$1,200.00 Deposit

$225 Move-in Inspection Fee

Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

*Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.