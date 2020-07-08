All apartments in Long Beach
1742 Obispo Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1742 Obispo Avenue

1742 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom located in the heart of Long Beach! This unit features a spacious living room, dinning area and kitchen along with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The large bedroom comes with a well sized closet and more storage space in the hallway! All tile flooring, plenty of natural light from windows, storage space in hallway and laundry is on site!

Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*

*Water & Trash included in rent
*Small pets considered upon owner approval and pet deposit
*Laundry on site
*Secured building
*Street parking only - can be added on wait list for garage

$1,200.00 Rent
$1,200.00 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Obispo Avenue have any available units?
1742 Obispo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 Obispo Avenue have?
Some of 1742 Obispo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Obispo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Obispo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Obispo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Obispo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Obispo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Obispo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1742 Obispo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Obispo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Obispo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1742 Obispo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Obispo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1742 Obispo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Obispo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Obispo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

