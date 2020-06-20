1315 W 19th St 2

Amenities

1315 W. 19th st - Property Id: 282251



Newly remodeled units near 710 freeway. Close to shopping center and restaurants. Minutes from Long Beach pike, Shoreline Village. Also close to Cabrillo High School, Garfield Elementary, Washington Middle School. This apartment home features two bedrooms and is located in a gated building with onsite laundry facilities. Enjoy a modern kitchen with brilliant cabinets with modern counter tops. This beauty also boasts vinyl wood flooring, and large windows providing ample sunlight throughout equipped with window blinds.



Promotion; ONE MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATION



Rent: $1,795

Deposit: $1,500 (Depending on Credit)

Small pets under 25lbs ok (requires additional rent and deposit)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282251

