All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1315 W 19th St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1315 W 19th St 2
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1315 W 19th St 2

1315 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1315 West 19th Street, Long Beach, CA 90810
Lower Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1315 W. 19th st - Property Id: 282251

Newly remodeled units near 710 freeway. Close to shopping center and restaurants. Minutes from Long Beach pike, Shoreline Village. Also close to Cabrillo High School, Garfield Elementary, Washington Middle School. This apartment home features two bedrooms and is located in a gated building with onsite laundry facilities. Enjoy a modern kitchen with brilliant cabinets with modern counter tops. This beauty also boasts vinyl wood flooring, and large windows providing ample sunlight throughout equipped with window blinds.

Promotion; ONE MONTH FREE ON APPROVED APPLICATION

Rent: $1,795
Deposit: $1,500 (Depending on Credit)
Small pets under 25lbs ok (requires additional rent and deposit)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282251
Property Id 282251

(RLNE5786402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 W 19th St 2 have any available units?
1315 W 19th St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 W 19th St 2 have?
Some of 1315 W 19th St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 W 19th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 W 19th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 W 19th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 W 19th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1315 W 19th St 2 offer parking?
No, 1315 W 19th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1315 W 19th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 W 19th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 W 19th St 2 have a pool?
No, 1315 W 19th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1315 W 19th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1315 W 19th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 W 19th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 W 19th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine