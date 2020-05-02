125 East 20th Street

Amenities
- Address: 125 E. 20th Street #8, Long Beach, CA 90806
- Rent: $1,195 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 600 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Newly Painted
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen
- Laundry facilities on-site
- Parking is additional & optional
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.