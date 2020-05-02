All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:41 AM

125 East 20th Street

125 East 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 East 20th Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Southeast Wrigley

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 125 E. 20th Street #8, Long Beach, CA 90806

- Rent: $1,195 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 600 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Newly Painted
- High Vaulted Ceilings
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile flooring in the kitchen
- Laundry facilities on-site
- Parking is additional & optional
- Utilities included: Water & Trash
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 East 20th Street have any available units?
125 East 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 East 20th Street have?
Some of 125 East 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 East 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 East 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 125 East 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 East 20th Street offers parking.
Does 125 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 East 20th Street have a pool?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 East 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
