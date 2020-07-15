1140 E Ocean Boulevard.

Amenities

Welcome To the Queensview Condos! This Gorgeous beautifully remodeled move-in ready condo with a private balcony ocean view in Long Beach. This condo has an open floor plan perfect for beach living. Minutes away from downtown restaurants, bars, and shopping areas. Upgrades include Pergo flooring, completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled bathroom, new double paned windows and sliding glass doors. Custom plantations shutters, recessed lighting, walk in closet in the bedroom. This condo is located in the Queen view complex which has direct beach access, breath taking views of the ocean and Long Beach harbor. The building amenities include a private pool, spa, fitness center, sauna, club house on the beach, private sun deck with bbqs and more. Will be provided unfurnished. Pictures are shown with furnitures. It is walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, transportation the pike and the annual Long Beach Grand Prix.