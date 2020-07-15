All apartments in Long Beach
1140 E Ocean Boulevard.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:07 PM

1140 E Ocean Boulevard

1140 East Ocean Boulevard · (562) 480-3070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Welcome To the Queensview Condos! This Gorgeous beautifully remodeled move-in ready condo with a private balcony ocean view in Long Beach. This condo has an open floor plan perfect for beach living. Minutes away from downtown restaurants, bars, and shopping areas. Upgrades include Pergo flooring, completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, completely remodeled bathroom, new double paned windows and sliding glass doors. Custom plantations shutters, recessed lighting, walk in closet in the bedroom. This condo is located in the Queen view complex which has direct beach access, breath taking views of the ocean and Long Beach harbor. The building amenities include a private pool, spa, fitness center, sauna, club house on the beach, private sun deck with bbqs and more. Will be provided unfurnished. Pictures are shown with furnitures. It is walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, transportation the pike and the annual Long Beach Grand Prix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1140 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1140 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1140 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

