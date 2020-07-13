Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool e-payments parking 24hr maintenance green community internet access online portal

Welcome to The Crossing at Arroyo Trail! Our apartments in Livermore, CA offer charming one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive windows that allow tons of natural light. Our community features beautiful pathways with large trees and lush landscaping along with a well-maintained playground. The Crossing at Arroyo Trail is conveniently located near Highway 84 and the I-580. Within minutes from our charming community you will find nature trails, shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



Our community is an ideal location for those who love the charm of a small town but the conveniences of a big city. Pets are welcome, and your dogs will enjoy being located close to numerous city dog parks. Please contact our office to learn more about our community and schedule your private tour today!



Ask about our Move-In Guarantee, which is our pledge to your happiness. If you don't love your home within 30-days, we can help. Our 30-day promise to love your new home gives you options to