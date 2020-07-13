All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like The Crossing at Arroyo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

The Crossing at Arroyo Trail

Open Now until 6pm
156 N Murrieta Blvd · (925) 854-4159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

156 N Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551
Murrieta Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossing at Arroyo Trail.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
parking
24hr maintenance
green community
internet access
online portal
Welcome to The Crossing at Arroyo Trail! Our apartments in Livermore, CA offer charming one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive windows that allow tons of natural light. Our community features beautiful pathways with large trees and lush landscaping along with a well-maintained playground. The Crossing at Arroyo Trail is conveniently located near Highway 84 and the I-580. Within minutes from our charming community you will find nature trails, shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Our community is an ideal location for those who love the charm of a small town but the conveniences of a big city. Pets are welcome, and your dogs will enjoy being located close to numerous city dog parks. Please contact our office to learn more about our community and schedule your private tour today!

Ask about our Move-In Guarantee, which is our pledge to your happiness. If you don't love your home within 30-days, we can help. Our 30-day promise to love your new home gives you options to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit for a 1 bedroom is $500. Deposit for a 2 bedroom is $600 Deposit for a 3 bedroom is $700.
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have any available units?
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail has 9 units available starting at $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have?
Some of The Crossing at Arroyo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossing at Arroyo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crossing at Arroyo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail is pet friendly.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail offer parking?
Yes, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail offers parking.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have a pool?
Yes, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail has a pool.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have accessible units?
No, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does The Crossing at Arroyo Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crossing at Arroyo Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Crossing at Arroyo Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr
Livermore, CA 94550
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
La Vina Apartments
4601 Gerrilyn Way
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with PoolSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity