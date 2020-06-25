Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome in Fantastic Baker Ranch Community with Amazing Views! This beautifully upgraded home has both privacy and spectacular mountain & city views. The front door opens to an open concept floor plan, highlighted with a stylish gourmet kitchen featuring espresso colored cabinets, light granite counters, stainless steel appliances, textured subway tile backsplash & a large island with seating. The hardwood floors compliment the beautiful finishes and the windows in the comfortable living room present a beautiful, unobstructed view of the mountains and city lights. No buildings in front ensure privacy and an abundance of natural light. Upstairs, the large master suite, also with beautiful views, is separated from the luxurious en suite master bathroom by a contemporary sliding glass barn door, and the walk-in closet is complete with custom closet organizers. 2 additional, generously sized bedrooms, the 2nd full bath and the laundry room with upper cabinets round out the upstairs. Additional upgrades include digital dual zone thermostats, recessed lighting throughout the entire home, plantations shutters throughout, energy saving home insulation, reverse osmosis water system and in-ceiling stereo speaker system in living room. NO Mello Roos and unbeatable Baker Ranch community amenities (including 6 pools, 11 parks, sports courts, walking & hiking trails, playgrounds, dog park and more) make this the perfect place to call home!