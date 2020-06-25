All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:43 PM

88 Finch

88 Finch · No Longer Available
Location

88 Finch, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhome in Fantastic Baker Ranch Community with Amazing Views! This beautifully upgraded home has both privacy and spectacular mountain & city views. The front door opens to an open concept floor plan, highlighted with a stylish gourmet kitchen featuring espresso colored cabinets, light granite counters, stainless steel appliances, textured subway tile backsplash & a large island with seating. The hardwood floors compliment the beautiful finishes and the windows in the comfortable living room present a beautiful, unobstructed view of the mountains and city lights. No buildings in front ensure privacy and an abundance of natural light. Upstairs, the large master suite, also with beautiful views, is separated from the luxurious en suite master bathroom by a contemporary sliding glass barn door, and the walk-in closet is complete with custom closet organizers. 2 additional, generously sized bedrooms, the 2nd full bath and the laundry room with upper cabinets round out the upstairs. Additional upgrades include digital dual zone thermostats, recessed lighting throughout the entire home, plantations shutters throughout, energy saving home insulation, reverse osmosis water system and in-ceiling stereo speaker system in living room. NO Mello Roos and unbeatable Baker Ranch community amenities (including 6 pools, 11 parks, sports courts, walking & hiking trails, playgrounds, dog park and more) make this the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Finch have any available units?
88 Finch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 88 Finch have?
Some of 88 Finch's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Finch currently offering any rent specials?
88 Finch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Finch pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Finch is pet friendly.
Does 88 Finch offer parking?
No, 88 Finch does not offer parking.
Does 88 Finch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Finch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Finch have a pool?
Yes, 88 Finch has a pool.
Does 88 Finch have accessible units?
No, 88 Finch does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Finch have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Finch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Finch have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Finch does not have units with air conditioning.
