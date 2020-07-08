All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

6 Balise Lane

6 Balise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Balise Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Picture perfect home located on a cul-de-sac street within a short stroll to shopping, dining, entertainment, library, pool, parks, trails, Foothill Ranch Elementary and all that this lovely community has to offer. This 2 story home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an entertainer's style backyard with a built-in bbq and bar seating and spacious side yard with grass. Laminate flooring and neutral carpet and paint throughout with a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and remodeled bathrooms. Bright and airy with walls of windows throughout. 2 car garage with full driveway. Just minutes to 241 toll roads, 5 fwy and the Irvine Spectrum center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Balise Lane have any available units?
6 Balise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 6 Balise Lane have?
Some of 6 Balise Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Balise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Balise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Balise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Balise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 6 Balise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Balise Lane offers parking.
Does 6 Balise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Balise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Balise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6 Balise Lane has a pool.
Does 6 Balise Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Balise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Balise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Balise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Balise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Balise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

