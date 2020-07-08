6 Balise Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Picture perfect home located on a cul-de-sac street within a short stroll to shopping, dining, entertainment, library, pool, parks, trails, Foothill Ranch Elementary and all that this lovely community has to offer. This 2 story home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an entertainer's style backyard with a built-in bbq and bar seating and spacious side yard with grass. Laminate flooring and neutral carpet and paint throughout with a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and remodeled bathrooms. Bright and airy with walls of windows throughout. 2 car garage with full driveway. Just minutes to 241 toll roads, 5 fwy and the Irvine Spectrum center.