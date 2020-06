44 Rue Fontaine

Amenities

COMPLETELY DETACHED CONDO WITH DRIVEWAY AND NICE BACKYARD. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND A HALF BATH. HOME IS LOCATED IN BRITTANY COMMUNITY OF FOOTHILL RANCH. NEWER LAMINATED FLOORING, RECESS LIGHTING, DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETRY, AND CUSTOM BACK SPLASH. LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTS COUNTER TOPS WITH BAR SEATING.

LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET.

AT THE END OF THE HALLWAY THERE ARE TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHROOM.

PROPERTY IS LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE.

PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.