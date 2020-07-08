All apartments in Lake Forest
26114 Serrano Court
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:49 PM

26114 Serrano Court

26114 Serrano Court · No Longer Available
Location

26114 Serrano Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to Serrano Creek community! A nice and cozy downstairs unit surrounded with tall trees and green grass. 2 bed and 1 bath conveniently located by lake forest and dimension. The community is very quiet place, waiting for you and your family to enjoy! This home is the best for the young starter family. School, supermarket, library, parks, church, and hiking trail is within less than 2 miles. 1 carport assigned parking, many other unassigned parking spots available for your guests. upgraded kitchen, spacious bedroom, bright and airy living room. Only $1950 per month washer, and dryer, refrigerator are included, tenant is responsible for maintenance. The best price in town! Hurry, it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26114 Serrano Court have any available units?
26114 Serrano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26114 Serrano Court have?
Some of 26114 Serrano Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26114 Serrano Court currently offering any rent specials?
26114 Serrano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26114 Serrano Court pet-friendly?
No, 26114 Serrano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26114 Serrano Court offer parking?
Yes, 26114 Serrano Court offers parking.
Does 26114 Serrano Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26114 Serrano Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26114 Serrano Court have a pool?
No, 26114 Serrano Court does not have a pool.
Does 26114 Serrano Court have accessible units?
No, 26114 Serrano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26114 Serrano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26114 Serrano Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 26114 Serrano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26114 Serrano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

