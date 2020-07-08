26114 Serrano Court

Amenities

Welcome to Serrano Creek community! A nice and cozy downstairs unit surrounded with tall trees and green grass. 2 bed and 1 bath conveniently located by lake forest and dimension. The community is very quiet place, waiting for you and your family to enjoy! This home is the best for the young starter family. School, supermarket, library, parks, church, and hiking trail is within less than 2 miles. 1 carport assigned parking, many other unassigned parking spots available for your guests. upgraded kitchen, spacious bedroom, bright and airy living room. Only $1950 per month washer, and dryer, refrigerator are included, tenant is responsible for maintenance. The best price in town! Hurry, it won't last!