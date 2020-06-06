All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
24492 Copper Cliff Court
24492 Copper Cliff Court

24492 Copper Cliff Court · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

24492 Copper Cliff Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Two Bedroom Condo in Lake Forest - Situated in the beautiful neighborhood of Serrano Woods (which is just across the Lake Forest Lake) is a ground floor two bedroom, two bath townhome. No one above or below! A spacious country kitchen adjoins a spacious seating area overlooking the garden patio. A built in bar in the family room is a great reason to entertain. The upstairs offers two large bedrooms one with a walk-in closet. Inside laundry with a one car detached garage is just around the corner, plus a designated parking just few steps from the main entrance! Across the street is the fabulous Sun & Sail Club with its lovely lake. Enjoy four pools, spa, saunas, tennis, volleyball, state of the art fitness center, youth center, snack bar & more You have the option of enjoying the privilege of using the Sun & Sail Club during the lease period for a nominal fee of just $75 additional per month. Centrally located near freeways, shopping area, schools, parks and trails. Available now.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4873500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

