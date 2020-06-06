24492 Copper Cliff Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court

Two Bedroom Condo in Lake Forest - Situated in the beautiful neighborhood of Serrano Woods (which is just across the Lake Forest Lake) is a ground floor two bedroom, two bath townhome. No one above or below! A spacious country kitchen adjoins a spacious seating area overlooking the garden patio. A built in bar in the family room is a great reason to entertain. The upstairs offers two large bedrooms one with a walk-in closet. Inside laundry with a one car detached garage is just around the corner, plus a designated parking just few steps from the main entrance! Across the street is the fabulous Sun & Sail Club with its lovely lake. Enjoy four pools, spa, saunas, tennis, volleyball, state of the art fitness center, youth center, snack bar & more You have the option of enjoying the privilege of using the Sun & Sail Club during the lease period for a nominal fee of just $75 additional per month. Centrally located near freeways, shopping area, schools, parks and trails. Available now.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4873500)