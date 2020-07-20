23214 Orange Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Updated upper 1 bedroom with his and her closets (one walk-in closet) in master bathroom. Neutral paint throughout. High ceilings.

Community features 2 pools, tot lot and plenty of parking including an assigned carport space. Full size washer and dryer inside.

Close to trendy Arbor shopping center with lots of restaurants and shopping. Close to 5 & 405 FWY and toll roads. Coming soon the

New 5 Lagunas Mall at Laguna Hills with an upscale movie theater and park! Available May 1st! OWNER PREFERS AN 18 MONTH LEASE.