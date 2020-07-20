All apartments in Lake Forest
23214 Orange Avenue
23214 Orange Avenue

23214 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23214 Orange Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92630
El Toro

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
media room
Updated upper 1 bedroom with his and her closets (one walk-in closet) in master bathroom. Neutral paint throughout. High ceilings.
Community features 2 pools, tot lot and plenty of parking including an assigned carport space. Full size washer and dryer inside.
Close to trendy Arbor shopping center with lots of restaurants and shopping. Close to 5 & 405 FWY and toll roads. Coming soon the
New 5 Lagunas Mall at Laguna Hills with an upscale movie theater and park! Available May 1st! OWNER PREFERS AN 18 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23214 Orange Avenue have any available units?
23214 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23214 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 23214 Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23214 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23214 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23214 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23214 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23214 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23214 Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23214 Orange Avenue has a pool.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23214 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23214 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23214 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23214 Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
