22011 Rimhurst Dr C

Amenities
Quiet Private Condo For Rent- Newly Remodeled - Property Id: 174232
Newly remodeled, privately owned, quiet and peaceful private condo for rent! Lower level, spacious one bedroom one bath condo with kitchen, pantry, washer/dryer, walk-in and standard closets, dining room, entry area, living room, large patio. Newly remodeled! Brand new kitchen and bathroom! Brand new Pergo hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room, entry way, closet, and bath. Large dual sliders open to generous patio with storage area. Patio wood tiles make this light, bright area perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Additional large walk-in closet. Heating and air conditioning. Water, gas and trash paid. Desirable quiet interior location with access to nearby park. Beautiful and well kept landscaping throughout complex with large variety of trees, flowers, and shrubs. Lots of trees, play area and nature in condo complex. Very quiet and relaxing location. Deposit is $1795.00. Available now. No smoking, no cats. Dogs ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174232p
Property Id 174232
(RLNE5318333)