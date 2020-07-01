All apartments in Lake Forest
22011 Rimhurst Dr C

22011 Rimhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22011 Rimhurst Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet Private Condo For Rent- Newly Remodeled - Property Id: 174232

Newly remodeled, privately owned, quiet and peaceful private condo for rent! Lower level, spacious one bedroom one bath condo with kitchen, pantry, washer/dryer, walk-in and standard closets, dining room, entry area, living room, large patio. Newly remodeled! Brand new kitchen and bathroom! Brand new Pergo hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining room, entry way, closet, and bath. Large dual sliders open to generous patio with storage area. Patio wood tiles make this light, bright area perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Additional large walk-in closet. Heating and air conditioning. Water, gas and trash paid. Desirable quiet interior location with access to nearby park. Beautiful and well kept landscaping throughout complex with large variety of trees, flowers, and shrubs. Lots of trees, play area and nature in condo complex. Very quiet and relaxing location. Deposit is $1795.00. Available now. No smoking, no cats. Dogs ok
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174232p
Property Id 174232

(RLNE5318333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have any available units?
22011 Rimhurst Dr C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have?
Some of 22011 Rimhurst Dr C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22011 Rimhurst Dr C currently offering any rent specials?
22011 Rimhurst Dr C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22011 Rimhurst Dr C pet-friendly?
Yes, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C is pet friendly.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C offer parking?
No, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C does not offer parking.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have a pool?
No, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C does not have a pool.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have accessible units?
No, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C does not have accessible units.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C has units with dishwashers.
Does 22011 Rimhurst Dr C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22011 Rimhurst Dr C has units with air conditioning.

