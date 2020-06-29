Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 20901 Paseo Olma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
20901 Paseo Olma
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20901 Paseo Olma
20901 Paseo Olma
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
20901 Paseo Olma, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom three bath for lease. New floors, new paint, with two community pools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have any available units?
20901 Paseo Olma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 20901 Paseo Olma have?
Some of 20901 Paseo Olma's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20901 Paseo Olma currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Paseo Olma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Paseo Olma pet-friendly?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Forest
.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma offer parking?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma offers parking.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have a pool?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has a pool.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have accessible units?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Similar Pages
Lake Forest 1 Bedrooms
Lake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with Balcony
Lake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Murrieta, CA
Whittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Temecula, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College