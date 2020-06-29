All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 20901 Paseo Olma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
20901 Paseo Olma
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

20901 Paseo Olma

20901 Paseo Olma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20901 Paseo Olma, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom three bath for lease. New floors, new paint, with two community pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20901 Paseo Olma have any available units?
20901 Paseo Olma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20901 Paseo Olma have?
Some of 20901 Paseo Olma's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20901 Paseo Olma currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Paseo Olma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Paseo Olma pet-friendly?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma offer parking?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma offers parking.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have a pool?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has a pool.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have accessible units?
No, 20901 Paseo Olma does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Paseo Olma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20901 Paseo Olma has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with BalconyLake Forest Apartments with Parking
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College