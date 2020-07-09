18 Belladonna

Amenities
Lovely 5 beds/4.5 baths home located in the wonderful Baker Ranch community. Open floor plan with the high-end gourmet
kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertop, and designer backsplash. The flooring of the whole house is upgraded with the beautiful tiles on the first floor and high-quality wood on the stairs and second floor. One full suite bedroom downstairs . Spacious
master bedroom comes with a deck. The spacious backyard is great for entertainment with artificial grass turf. Enjoy resort style
amenities including hiking and biking trails, sparkling swimming pools, numerous parks, and award winning recreation
centers.Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Ranking 9 & 10 -
Saddleback Valley Unified Schools.