18 Belladonna

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool

Lovely 5 beds/4.5 baths home located in the wonderful Baker Ranch community. Open floor plan with the high-end gourmet

kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous countertop, and designer backsplash. The flooring of the whole house is upgraded with the beautiful tiles on the first floor and high-quality wood on the stairs and second floor. One full suite bedroom downstairs . Spacious

master bedroom comes with a deck. The spacious backyard is great for entertainment with artificial grass turf. Enjoy resort style

amenities including hiking and biking trails, sparkling swimming pools, numerous parks, and award winning recreation

centers.Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Ranking 9 & 10 -

Saddleback Valley Unified Schools.