17 Macatera

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court

This property has an amazing location, the community park and pool are in front of the house. And it is a corner house without a right neighbor. The house faces a good direction and brings in lots of sunlight.

This nice home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, there are one bedroom and one bath on the main floor. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the 2nd floor with a beautiful deck. Also, the 2nd floor has a loft. Every room has upgraded ceiling light.

This community is centrally located near the Vista Swim Club, the Oaks Tennis Park, and the Borrego Trail, offering plenty of options for recreational entertainment. In addition, you will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of living close to nature with superior schools, excellent shopping, and a wide variety of recreational facilities close to home.