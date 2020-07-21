All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 17 Macatera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
17 Macatera
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

17 Macatera

17 Macatera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

17 Macatera, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This property has an amazing location, the community park and pool are in front of the house. And it is a corner house without a right neighbor. The house faces a good direction and brings in lots of sunlight.
This nice home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, there are one bedroom and one bath on the main floor. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the 2nd floor with a beautiful deck. Also, the 2nd floor has a loft. Every room has upgraded ceiling light.
This community is centrally located near the Vista Swim Club, the Oaks Tennis Park, and the Borrego Trail, offering plenty of options for recreational entertainment. In addition, you will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of living close to nature with superior schools, excellent shopping, and a wide variety of recreational facilities close to home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Macatera have any available units?
17 Macatera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 17 Macatera have?
Some of 17 Macatera's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Macatera currently offering any rent specials?
17 Macatera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Macatera pet-friendly?
No, 17 Macatera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 17 Macatera offer parking?
No, 17 Macatera does not offer parking.
Does 17 Macatera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Macatera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Macatera have a pool?
Yes, 17 Macatera has a pool.
Does 17 Macatera have accessible units?
No, 17 Macatera does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Macatera have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Macatera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Macatera have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Macatera does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College