All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 16 Anacapa Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
16 Anacapa Ct.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

16 Anacapa Ct.

16 Anacapa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

16 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Foothill Ranch! - Awesome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Vineyards HOA

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, December 2nd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

NEW Paint throughout the home!
NEW Carpets
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
Dual Master Suites Upstairs - One with a Walk-In Closet, the other with a Balcony!
Laminate Wood and Tile Floors Downstairs
Fireplace in Living Room
Laundry is Upstairs
Half Bathroom Downstairs
Direct Access 2 Car Garage
Enclosed Patio in Front
All Association Amenities Included
Great Schools

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2156203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have any available units?
16 Anacapa Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 16 Anacapa Ct. have?
Some of 16 Anacapa Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Anacapa Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Anacapa Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Anacapa Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Anacapa Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Anacapa Ct. offers parking.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Anacapa Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have a pool?
No, 16 Anacapa Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have accessible units?
No, 16 Anacapa Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Anacapa Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Anacapa Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Anacapa Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College