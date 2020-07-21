16 Anacapa Ct.

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Foothill Ranch! - Awesome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Vineyards HOA
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, December 2nd!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
NEW Paint throughout the home!
NEW Carpets
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
Dual Master Suites Upstairs - One with a Walk-In Closet, the other with a Balcony!
Laminate Wood and Tile Floors Downstairs
Fireplace in Living Room
Laundry is Upstairs
Half Bathroom Downstairs
Direct Access 2 Car Garage
Enclosed Patio in Front
All Association Amenities Included
Great Schools
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
