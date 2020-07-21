16 Anacapa Ct.

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Foothill Ranch! - Awesome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Vineyards HOA



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, December 2nd!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



NEW Paint throughout the home!

NEW Carpets

Central Air Conditioning and Heat

Dual Master Suites Upstairs - One with a Walk-In Closet, the other with a Balcony!

Laminate Wood and Tile Floors Downstairs

Fireplace in Living Room

Laundry is Upstairs

Half Bathroom Downstairs

Direct Access 2 Car Garage

Enclosed Patio in Front

All Association Amenities Included

Great Schools



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



