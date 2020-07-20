All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 134 Primrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
134 Primrose
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:55 PM

134 Primrose

134 Primrose Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

134 Primrose Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Best priced beautiful single family home in the gated new community of Camden Square in Foothill Ranch! It built in 2017, features 4 BR plus a bonus room, 3.5 BA, two stories w/ main floor bed & bath. This gorgeous home offers rich upgrades including plantation shutters and premier layered shades, recess lights throughout the house, ceiling fans in every room, gourmet kitchen w/ beautiful granite counter tops and mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliance, white wood cabinetry, and huge center island open to the great room. Two big glass sliding doors make the living room and kitchen brightly lit. The versatile plan offers a downstairs BR attached to a full BA w/ shower, also an extra guest power room at the entry. Two spacious secondary BRs upstairs share one BA. Large master suite w/ dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaking tub w/ upgraded mosaic wrap-around and attached shower, separate upper-level loft area – perfectly suited for a home office, library or play area. Upstairs laundry room w/ sink and lots of cabinets. 2 car garage, and low maintenance back & side yard w/ artificial grass. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. Enjoy the resort style community pool with a cozy fireplace, built in bbq and a tot lot. Great location w/ walking distance to big shopping centers w/ restaurants, supermarket and different types of brand name stores. Conveniently close to the award-winning schools, library, famous Sports Park, the 241 toll road, Irvine Spectrum Center and the 5 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Primrose have any available units?
134 Primrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 134 Primrose have?
Some of 134 Primrose's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Primrose currently offering any rent specials?
134 Primrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Primrose pet-friendly?
No, 134 Primrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 134 Primrose offer parking?
Yes, 134 Primrose offers parking.
Does 134 Primrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Primrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Primrose have a pool?
Yes, 134 Primrose has a pool.
Does 134 Primrose have accessible units?
No, 134 Primrose does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Primrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Primrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Primrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Primrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College