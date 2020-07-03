Amenities

This brand new home in the Crossing of Baker Ranch,built by the the prestigious Luxury home Builder, high quality and a truly resort called home. The property located in the most attractive lot in the Crossing, with lot of 4000 square foot, very large lot in this community . This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. and one bedroom downstairs. You will be the first one to occupy this brand new houses. The Baker Ranch community has amenities of hiking and biking, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum.