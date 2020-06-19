All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Lake Elsinore, CA
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek

32479 Silver Creek · (951) 506-9683
Location

32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,147

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio. Upstairs laundry room with sink and storage cabinets. 2 association pools, playgrounds, sports park, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields. Close to schools, freeways and shopping. Rental does not included any appliances. No pets. Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32479 Silver Creek have any available units?
32479 Silver Creek has a unit available for $2,147 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 32479 Silver Creek have?
Some of 32479 Silver Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32479 Silver Creek currently offering any rent specials?
32479 Silver Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32479 Silver Creek pet-friendly?
No, 32479 Silver Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 32479 Silver Creek offer parking?
Yes, 32479 Silver Creek does offer parking.
Does 32479 Silver Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32479 Silver Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32479 Silver Creek have a pool?
Yes, 32479 Silver Creek has a pool.
Does 32479 Silver Creek have accessible units?
No, 32479 Silver Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 32479 Silver Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 32479 Silver Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
