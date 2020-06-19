32479 Silver Creek

Amenities

Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio. Upstairs laundry room with sink and storage cabinets. 2 association pools, playgrounds, sports park, basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields. Close to schools, freeways and shopping. Rental does not included any appliances. No pets. Available May 1st.