Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
762 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
842 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34216 Parkside Drive
34216 Parkside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27201 Sun City Blvd
27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
729 sqft
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
37 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Dos Lagos
29 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
The Retreat
4 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Quinta Do Lago
1 Unit Available
35019 Corte De Oro
35019 Corte De Oro, French Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
173 sqft
The blue room upstairs has its own bathroom and keypad door lock. Queen bed, two small dressers, lamps, mirror closet, chair, wall-mounted Roku TV, wifi, shared media/living room. Downstairs laundry room, dine area, kitchen for cooking, backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17641 Mariposa Ave
17641 Mariposa Avenue, Woodcrest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Welcome Home! Your new place is just what you have been looking for! Country living, minutes from everything.

June 2020 Lake Elsinore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Elsinore Rent Report. Lake Elsinore rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Elsinore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Elsinore Rent Report. Lake Elsinore rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Elsinore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Elsinore rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Elsinore rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Elsinore stand at $1,585 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,008 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lake Elsinore's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lake Elsinore, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Elsinore

    As rents have increased moderately in Lake Elsinore, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Elsinore is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Lake Elsinore's median two-bedroom rent of $2,008 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% rise in Lake Elsinore.
    • While Lake Elsinore's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Elsinore than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Lake Elsinore is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

