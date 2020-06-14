108 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA with garage
Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.
Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations. See more
Lake Elsinore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.