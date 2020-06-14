Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA with garage

Lake Elsinore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
586 Parkview Dr
586 Parkview Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
July 1 Move In** 2 bedroom 2 bath(bedrooms upstairs) Townhome style Condo, 2 Sliding doors out to 2 patio area, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Single Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools & 15 Freeway.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1479 sqft
Available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,405
2425 sqft
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Elsinore

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33135 Buena Vista
33135 Buena Vista Street, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
1 Unit Available
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22190 Tumbleweed Drive
22190 Tumbleweed Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3246 sqft
Don't miss this beautiful five bedroom, four bathroom home with a partial lake view in the much sought after community of Canyon Lake.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
30125 Clear Water
30125 Clear Water Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1727 sqft
Don't miss out on this great property in the gated community of Canyon Lake! Rent includes solar (tenant is responsible for any charges by SCE) Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, master bedroom has a small balcony and one upper level bedroom has a
Results within 5 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33581 Cyclamen Lane
33581 Cyclamen Lane, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2459 sqft
33581 Cyclamen Lane Available 07/06/20 Large, breathtaking home in northeast Murrieta! - Located on a quiet street and neighborhood, this breathtaking 4-bedroom two-story home comes with an attached 3 car garage, fenced yard and beautiful
City Guide for Lake Elsinore, CA

Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.

Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Elsinore, CA

Lake Elsinore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

