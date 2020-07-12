/
lake elsinore hills district
123 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore Hills District, Lake Elsinore, CA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24485 Payton Drive
24485 Payton Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3091 sqft
This Brand new home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows.This large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge island to entertain your guest.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21 Via Del Renal Court
21 Via Del Renal Court, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3711 sqft
Located in the Watermark at Tuscany Hills. Large master bedroom and 4 additional bedrooms and 5 baths, over 3700 square feet of living space. The back yard is cozy and spacious with view of the lake.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
29 Bella Donaci
29 Bella Donaci, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2735 sqft
*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,405
2425 sqft
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24139 Hibiscus Lane
24139 Hibiscus Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Lovely home on a quiet street in the Overlook community of Westridge at Canyon Hills. Downstairs includes Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, backyard access, half bathroom, and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
53015 Alba Street
53015 Alba Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3461 sqft
Beautiful home located in the highly desirable community of Rosetta Canyon. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a large bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Open layout with formal dining and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Elsinore Hills District
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27250 Peach Street
27250 Peach Street, Meadowbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center).
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24921 Fir Street
24921 Fir Street, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
Are you looking for Country Living? This would be the perfect home for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the neutral colors contribute to the open and airy flow of the house.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
30306 Early Round
30306 Early Round Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1804 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32358 Lakeview Terrace
32358 Lakeview Terrace, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
750 sqft
Charming Lake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath home, move in ready!! This home features a living room and open kitchen. Beautifully landscaped yard with porch relaxing. ALL utilities included except internet/tv. Won't last long
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
29961 Vacation Drive
29961 Vacation Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
Lovely home with laminate flooring. Spacious family room with a brick fireplace and access to rear yard and pool. Master suite with access to the pool. Great kitchen. 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32385 Lakeview Terrace
32385 Lakeview Terrace, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Elsinore Gem.. Bedroom and 1 Bath home, move in ready!! This home features a living room and open kitchen. Beautifully landscaped yard with porch and back patio for relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Elsinore Hills District
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
