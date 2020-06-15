24236 Lilac Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park fire pit on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with ample shelving, separate shower, and large bathtub, with dual sinks. The upstairs laundry room is spacious, complete with additional linen space with many shelves! Huge backyard.



Situated at the top of the exclusive Westridge community, Viewpoint homes come with access to the Westridge Recreation Center where you will find basketball courts, tot lot, picnic tables with BBQs, fire pit, and cabanas surrounding a beautiful swimming pool and spa (lap, wading, and beach entrance).



This exclusive neighborhood also boasts two Bark Parks for your furry friends! One for large dogs and one for small dogs.



Owner will accept dogs and cats subject to a temperament test. All dogs must apply and cannot have shown aggressive tendencies.



SOLAR ENERGY comes with this home, reducing your monthly electrical bill to approx $100/month. Tremendous benefit!



This house is not on google maps yet because it is such a new development. I am enclosing a link below to the developers website.http://canyonhills.net/villages/westridge/community-life/



Directions

From I-15 exit at Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore. Go east approximately 2.5 miles and turn left on Westridge, turn left at your second street. Turn Right on Lilac Way. If you have any problems call our office at 951-888-2598.



(RLNE3841359)