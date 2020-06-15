All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

24236 Lilac Lane

24236 Lilac Ln · (951) 395-8711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532
Lake Elsinore Hills District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24236 Lilac Lane · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with ample shelving, separate shower, and large bathtub, with dual sinks. The upstairs laundry room is spacious, complete with additional linen space with many shelves! Huge backyard.

Situated at the top of the exclusive Westridge community, Viewpoint homes come with access to the Westridge Recreation Center where you will find basketball courts, tot lot, picnic tables with BBQs, fire pit, and cabanas surrounding a beautiful swimming pool and spa (lap, wading, and beach entrance).

This exclusive neighborhood also boasts two Bark Parks for your furry friends! One for large dogs and one for small dogs.

Owner will accept dogs and cats subject to a temperament test. All dogs must apply and cannot have shown aggressive tendencies.

SOLAR ENERGY comes with this home, reducing your monthly electrical bill to approx $100/month. Tremendous benefit!

This house is not on google maps yet because it is such a new development. I am enclosing a link below to the developers website.http://canyonhills.net/villages/westridge/community-life/

Directions
From I-15 exit at Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore. Go east approximately 2.5 miles and turn left on Westridge, turn left at your second street. Turn Right on Lilac Way. If you have any problems call our office at 951-888-2598.

(RLNE3841359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24236 Lilac Lane have any available units?
24236 Lilac Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 24236 Lilac Lane have?
Some of 24236 Lilac Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24236 Lilac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24236 Lilac Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24236 Lilac Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24236 Lilac Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24236 Lilac Lane offer parking?
No, 24236 Lilac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 24236 Lilac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24236 Lilac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24236 Lilac Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24236 Lilac Lane has a pool.
Does 24236 Lilac Lane have accessible units?
No, 24236 Lilac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24236 Lilac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24236 Lilac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
