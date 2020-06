Amenities

Casa Contenta ground floor manor, 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer inside. This manor is ready to move in and is unfurnished. Come and enjoy a 55 plus community with 27 hole golf course, 8 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 3 gyms, tennis, stables and a variety of other amenities. The community also has over 250 Social clubs to join and enjoy.