Laguna Woods, CA
5511 Paseo Del Lago W
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

5511 Paseo Del Lago W

5511 Paseo Del Lago West · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Absolutely stunning and highly upgraded turn key 1 story Penthouse, Villa Capri 3. Ride the elevator to the very top and enjoy golf course views. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has double door entry to welcome your guests. Newer Milgard windows and patio slider door. Scraped ceilings. Laminate, solid surface wood floors through out. Tile in Kitchen and baths. Master bath has been modified and has a large walk in shower with low threshold, dual sinks, two large closets. Please click the supplements to view this floor plan and learn of community financial requirements to own in this resort active lifestyle community. For additional information click link https://www.lagunawoodsvillage.com/neighborhoods

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have any available units?
5511 Paseo Del Lago W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have?
Some of 5511 Paseo Del Lago W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Paseo Del Lago W currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Paseo Del Lago W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Paseo Del Lago W pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W offer parking?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have a pool?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have accessible units?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Paseo Del Lago W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Paseo Del Lago W does not have units with air conditioning.
