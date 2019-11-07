5511 Paseo Del Lago W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Absolutely stunning and highly upgraded turn key 1 story Penthouse, Villa Capri 3. Ride the elevator to the very top and enjoy golf course views. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has double door entry to welcome your guests. Newer Milgard windows and patio slider door. Scraped ceilings. Laminate, solid surface wood floors through out. Tile in Kitchen and baths. Master bath has been modified and has a large walk in shower with low threshold, dual sinks, two large closets. Please click the supplements to view this floor plan and learn of community financial requirements to own in this resort active lifestyle community. For additional information click link https://www.lagunawoodsvillage.com/neighborhoods