Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

EXCELLENT PRIVATE VIEW, LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF LAGUNA WOODS, THIS ONE LEVEL SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOME HAS 2 CAR GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS AND A LARGE CLOSED BONUS/ SUN ROOM ADDITION. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WAHSER AND DRYER. PLENTY OF STORAGE PLUS MIRROR WARDROBE, FAN AND A WALKING CLOSET. GREENERY AREA OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM IS A PLUS.



VERY PRIVATE LOCATION ON THE PREMIER SPOT/ CUL-DE-SAC LOT, SURROUNDED BY ALL SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOMES, FLOWERS AND TREES.



IT IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF UPGRADING; NEW CARPET, WITH NEW PAINT. IT HAS EXTRA FREZER, AND PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. WILL BE READY TO MOVE IN BY BEGINNING OF JUNE 2019.