3508 Bahia Blanca W

This rarely available Cabrillo model is one of the most popular condos in the senior community. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a big sized 2-car garage with washer/dryer in it. Skylights invite plenty of bright sunshine and the gorgeous courtyard and backyard are ideal for relaxing and gardening. The house is closed to clubhouse 5, which features social activities such as X’mas party/dinning room, Mahjong playing and WiFi roo, and swimming pool. The Laguna Woods have more than 200 activities to choose from including golfing,tennis, Pingpong, computer classes, sewing, poker, Yoga...you name it.