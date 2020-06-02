All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

3508 Bahia Blanca W

3508 Bahia Blanca West · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
yoga
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
yoga
This rarely available Cabrillo model is one of the most popular condos in the senior community. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a big sized 2-car garage with washer/dryer in it. Skylights invite plenty of bright sunshine and the gorgeous courtyard and backyard are ideal for relaxing and gardening. The house is closed to clubhouse 5, which features social activities such as X’mas party/dinning room, Mahjong playing and WiFi roo, and swimming pool. The Laguna Woods have more than 200 activities to choose from including golfing,tennis, Pingpong, computer classes, sewing, poker, Yoga...you name it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have any available units?
3508 Bahia Blanca W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have?
Some of 3508 Bahia Blanca W's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Bahia Blanca W currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Bahia Blanca W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Bahia Blanca W pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Bahia Blanca W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Bahia Blanca W offers parking.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Bahia Blanca W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have a pool?
Yes, 3508 Bahia Blanca W has a pool.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have accessible units?
No, 3508 Bahia Blanca W does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Bahia Blanca W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with air conditioning.
