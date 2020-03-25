3438 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities
GORGEOUS DESIGNER'S REMODELED home with large one car garage located in gate 9...now for LEASE. Gorgeous home features a large great room floor plan with open kitchen and breakfast bar adjacent to living and dining rooms. Kitchen upgrades include - newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, full tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. Two tastefully appointed bathrooms featuring shower and tub/shower. 50' iron fenced patio overlooking beautiful greenbelt area is accessible from great living area and both bedrooms. The approach to this home is beautifully landscaped ! Laguna Woods Village is a 55+ gated community featuring amenities like no other including a 27 hole golf course with restaurant and pro shop and a 9 hole executive course. Tennis courts, equestrian center, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, two fitness cetenrs, theatre, library and much more! All amenities available to tenant.