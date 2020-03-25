All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3438 Bahia Blanca W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3438 Bahia Blanca W
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

3438 Bahia Blanca W

3438 Bahia Blanca West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3438 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
GORGEOUS DESIGNER'S REMODELED home with large one car garage located in gate 9...now for LEASE. Gorgeous home features a large great room floor plan with open kitchen and breakfast bar adjacent to living and dining rooms. Kitchen upgrades include - newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, full tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. Two tastefully appointed bathrooms featuring shower and tub/shower. 50' iron fenced patio overlooking beautiful greenbelt area is accessible from great living area and both bedrooms. The approach to this home is beautifully landscaped ! Laguna Woods Village is a 55+ gated community featuring amenities like no other including a 27 hole golf course with restaurant and pro shop and a 9 hole executive course. Tennis courts, equestrian center, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, two fitness cetenrs, theatre, library and much more! All amenities available to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have any available units?
3438 Bahia Blanca W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have?
Some of 3438 Bahia Blanca W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Bahia Blanca W currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Bahia Blanca W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Bahia Blanca W pet-friendly?
No, 3438 Bahia Blanca W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W offer parking?
Yes, 3438 Bahia Blanca W offers parking.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Bahia Blanca W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have a pool?
Yes, 3438 Bahia Blanca W has a pool.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have accessible units?
No, 3438 Bahia Blanca W does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 Bahia Blanca W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 Bahia Blanca W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 Bahia Blanca W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College