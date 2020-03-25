3438 Bahia Blanca W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

GORGEOUS DESIGNER'S REMODELED home with large one car garage located in gate 9...now for LEASE. Gorgeous home features a large great room floor plan with open kitchen and breakfast bar adjacent to living and dining rooms. Kitchen upgrades include - newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, full tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and travertine flooring. Two tastefully appointed bathrooms featuring shower and tub/shower. 50' iron fenced patio overlooking beautiful greenbelt area is accessible from great living area and both bedrooms. The approach to this home is beautifully landscaped ! Laguna Woods Village is a 55+ gated community featuring amenities like no other including a 27 hole golf course with restaurant and pro shop and a 9 hole executive course. Tennis courts, equestrian center, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, two fitness cetenrs, theatre, library and much more! All amenities available to tenant.