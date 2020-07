Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning clubhouse courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Senior community for 55+. Andaluz model is located across just a short walk from Clubhouse 6. This unit has 3 bedroom, 2 bath and gated courtyard with extended patio between the house and garage. A private back patio has a greenbelt view. Central air and washer/dryer at garage. It's partially furnished, please check attached photos.