Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 AM

3309 Via Carrizo

3309 Via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED VILLA. Sleep up to 4 occupants. Resort Style Senior living at Laguna Woods Village. However, if you have furniture and furnishings it is possible for us to clear space for it. Property will be leased with or without furniture.
If you are a snow bird or in search of a job or business in Orange county, if you are downsizing or looking to buy your future home in southern CA, this property is the one for you to lease.
Do you like to host parties and family gatherings? No problem - you we'll fully stuffed kitchen with all new pots and pans also cooking utensils. Complete adjustable dining table and chars for 4-6 guests and much more! Please make appointment to see this unique furnished villa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Via Carrizo have any available units?
3309 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3309 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 3309 Via Carrizo's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo offer parking?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo have a pool?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Via Carrizo does not have units with air conditioning.
