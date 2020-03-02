3309 Via Carrizo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED VILLA. Sleep up to 4 occupants. Resort Style Senior living at Laguna Woods Village. However, if you have furniture and furnishings it is possible for us to clear space for it. Property will be leased with or without furniture.

If you are a snow bird or in search of a job or business in Orange county, if you are downsizing or looking to buy your future home in southern CA, this property is the one for you to lease.

Do you like to host parties and family gatherings? No problem - you we'll fully stuffed kitchen with all new pots and pans also cooking utensils. Complete adjustable dining table and chars for 4-6 guests and much more! Please make appointment to see this unique furnished villa.