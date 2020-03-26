3111 Via Serena S

Amenities

Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic. This condo comes with an inside washer/dryer, large capacity Stainless Steel refrigerator, upgraded bathrooms, laminate wood floors, and new paint. Additional improvements include "canned" lighting in the kitchen, smooth ceilings throughout (popcorn ceiling removed), and updated lighting fixtures. Open space feeling in front of the building. Carport parking at end of the walkway - closest parking spot for this building, with extra storage in the carport. Lower level unit - occupied. Imagine living in this adult community (55+), minutes away from Laguna Beach in beautiful Southern California. Palm trees, balmy weather, close to shopping and unbelievable amenities which include: 5 swimming pool, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, bridge, 200+ clubs and organizations, a 27 hole championship golf course with a 17,500 sq. ft. clubhouse state of the art medical facilities and fine restaurants close by