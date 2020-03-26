All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

3111 Via Serena S

3111 Via Serena · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic. This condo comes with an inside washer/dryer, large capacity Stainless Steel refrigerator, upgraded bathrooms, laminate wood floors, and new paint. Additional improvements include "canned" lighting in the kitchen, smooth ceilings throughout (popcorn ceiling removed), and updated lighting fixtures. Open space feeling in front of the building. Carport parking at end of the walkway - closest parking spot for this building, with extra storage in the carport. Lower level unit - occupied. Imagine living in this adult community (55+), minutes away from Laguna Beach in beautiful Southern California. Palm trees, balmy weather, close to shopping and unbelievable amenities which include: 5 swimming pool, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, bridge, 200+ clubs and organizations, a 27 hole championship golf course with a 17,500 sq. ft. clubhouse state of the art medical facilities and fine restaurants close by

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Via Serena S have any available units?
3111 Via Serena S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3111 Via Serena S have?
Some of 3111 Via Serena S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Via Serena S currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Via Serena S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Via Serena S pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Via Serena S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3111 Via Serena S offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Via Serena S offers parking.
Does 3111 Via Serena S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Via Serena S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Via Serena S have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Via Serena S has a pool.
Does 3111 Via Serena S have accessible units?
No, 3111 Via Serena S does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Via Serena S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Via Serena S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Via Serena S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Via Serena S does not have units with air conditioning.

