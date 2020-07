3048 Via Serena S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

THIS IS A VERY PRIVATE "CASA DEL MAR" 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM REMODELED CONDO WITH AN INTERIOR WASHER & DRYER. WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, AND AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT, THIS FRESHLY PAINTED HOME OFFERS A SECLUDED MASTER SUITE, A GUEST BEDROOM WITH PATIO ACCESS, A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH PATIO ACCESS, A LARGE REAR AND PRIVATE PATIO DECK, A LIGHT & BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE EATING AREA, TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, AND A DESIGNATED EXTERIOR STORAGE CABINET. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED WITH 16" TRAVERTINE FLOORING, LIGHT-TONED CARPET, NEWER APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS, A NEW A/C WALL UNIT, AND MORE, THIS HOME IS POSITIONED PERFECTLY, INSIDE AND OUT, TO ENJOY THE SURROUNDING LUSH LANDSCAPE. WITH A CLOSE PROXIMITY TO GATE 7 AND EL TORO ROAD, THIS HOME ALSO OFFERS A DESIGNATED CARPORT PARKING SPACE, EXTREMELY CLOSE TO THE HOME, WHICH IS DESIGNATED FOR ONE VEHICLE AND IT CONTAINS ADDITIONAL STORAGE CABINETS. THIS IS A MUST SEE OPPORTUNITY! THE COMMUNITY OFFERS AN ABUNDANCE OF CLUBS AND ACTIVITIES!