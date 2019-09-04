2404 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool shuffle board tennis court yoga

Location, Location, Location! Fantastic value on this immaculate, move-in condition, "Garden Villa" model unit with NO STAIRS! Double door entry w/ new screens, fresh interior paint, newly upgraded kitchen counter tops & wood floors throughout! It has an ideal floor plan of bedrooms & baths on both sides w/ an open layout. Large dining room w/ an enclosed balcony patio. Large balcony is a wonderful place to enjoy the beautiful views of greens and entertainment. Spacious master bedroom features large closets & bathroom w/ upgraded counter top. This gorgeous unit is on the 2nd floor of a 3-story building, which has an ELEVATOR and underground parking w/ storage.

This is a golfer's paradise w/ a vast array of amenities including 2 professional golf courses: challenging championship 27 hole course & a 9 hole, 3 par, executive course. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 2 gyms, and over 250 social clubs such as crafts, wood shop, sewing, painting, photography, ceramics, glassware making, yoga, dance, shuffleboard, table tennis, performing arts, tennis, bowling, equestrian, and more. This community is ideally located near shopping, restaurants, medical services, and 5 freeway. A few minute drive to beautiful Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods Village is known as “Gold Standard for Senior Communities” in the US.

The building has its own meeting/activity room for residents of the building. This exceptional location is one of the most convenient units for easy walking to Clubhouse#4!