Laguna Woods, CA
2404 Via Mariposa W
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

2404 Via Mariposa W

2404 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2404 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
yoga
Location, Location, Location! Fantastic value on this immaculate, move-in condition, "Garden Villa" model unit with NO STAIRS! Double door entry w/ new screens, fresh interior paint, newly upgraded kitchen counter tops & wood floors throughout! It has an ideal floor plan of bedrooms & baths on both sides w/ an open layout. Large dining room w/ an enclosed balcony patio. Large balcony is a wonderful place to enjoy the beautiful views of greens and entertainment. Spacious master bedroom features large closets & bathroom w/ upgraded counter top. This gorgeous unit is on the 2nd floor of a 3-story building, which has an ELEVATOR and underground parking w/ storage.
This is a golfer's paradise w/ a vast array of amenities including 2 professional golf courses: challenging championship 27 hole course & a 9 hole, 3 par, executive course. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 2 gyms, and over 250 social clubs such as crafts, wood shop, sewing, painting, photography, ceramics, glassware making, yoga, dance, shuffleboard, table tennis, performing arts, tennis, bowling, equestrian, and more. This community is ideally located near shopping, restaurants, medical services, and 5 freeway. A few minute drive to beautiful Laguna Beach. Laguna Woods Village is known as “Gold Standard for Senior Communities” in the US.
The building has its own meeting/activity room for residents of the building. This exceptional location is one of the most convenient units for easy walking to Clubhouse#4!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2404 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2404 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2404 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2404 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
