Amenities

recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Wonderful light and bright Villa Capri with a green belt view plus small view of golf course. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has been updated and is ready to move in. Come and enjoy the 27 hole golf course, par 3 course, 5 pools, 7 clubhouse and over 250 social clubs. Laguna Woods is a 55 plus community with some much to do and very convenient to shopping, medical facilities, restaurants and Laguna Beach only 7 miles away.