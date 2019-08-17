2325 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cordoba Model Condo in Laguna Woods. Recently remodeled with waterproof laminate flooring recessed lighting, crown molding and soft designer paint. The open kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a beautiful tiled back splash along two walls. The new cabinets are sleek and modern. The Atrium has been enclosed and can be used as a 3rd bedroom, den or office. The two bathrooms have quartz counters, custom tile showers and new fixtures. One bedroom can be used as a master suite with its own private bathroom. The second bedroom is spacious and has lots of natural light. A stack laundry is in its own closet in the hallway. Central heat and air and a ceiling fan in the dining area. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer in this beautiful home in the heart of Laguna Woods which is a 55 + age community.