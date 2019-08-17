All apartments in Laguna Woods
2325 Via Mariposa W

2325 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2325 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cordoba Model Condo in Laguna Woods. Recently remodeled with waterproof laminate flooring recessed lighting, crown molding and soft designer paint. The open kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a beautiful tiled back splash along two walls. The new cabinets are sleek and modern. The Atrium has been enclosed and can be used as a 3rd bedroom, den or office. The two bathrooms have quartz counters, custom tile showers and new fixtures. One bedroom can be used as a master suite with its own private bathroom. The second bedroom is spacious and has lots of natural light. A stack laundry is in its own closet in the hallway. Central heat and air and a ceiling fan in the dining area. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer in this beautiful home in the heart of Laguna Woods which is a 55 + age community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2325 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2325 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2325 Via Mariposa W's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2325 Via Mariposa W has units with air conditioning.
