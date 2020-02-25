2316 Via Puerta

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Casa Contenta CONDO ,There are NO STAIRS or STEPS to enter this home from your carport .Light ,Bright and open floor plan.
Smooth Ceiling and 6 Panel doors throughout the home.the Kitchen was recently Remodeled white cabinets with soft close hinges,STAINLESS appliances, recessed lighting, country/farmhouse sink with pull down faucet ,lots of storage and it is open to the living and dining rooms.
Central A/C and HEAT. INSIDE LAUNDRY.CROWN MOLDING throughout. Travertine flooring and designer carpet . The Dining room is right off the kitchen and features recessed lighting .The huge living room has a vinyl slider to the spacious deck. Fresh paint .The master bedroom features VINYL windows and multiple closets. The hall bathroom has a shower/tub combination and the master bathroom has a walk in shower. This home is in a quiet location.
Laguna Woods is one of the most prestigious 55+ communities in Orange County. In Laguna Woods you have access to : Bus system around the community & to area shopping ,restaurant,medical facilities, 5 pools ,golf ,tennis,library,7 clubhouse,250 clubs ,3 fitness centers ,theater,horseback riding/stables ,...&more !