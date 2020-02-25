All apartments in Laguna Woods
2316 Via Puerta

2316 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled Casa Contenta CONDO ,There are NO STAIRS or STEPS to enter this home from your carport .Light ,Bright and open floor plan.
Smooth Ceiling and 6 Panel doors throughout the home.the Kitchen was recently Remodeled white cabinets with soft close hinges,STAINLESS appliances, recessed lighting, country/farmhouse sink with pull down faucet ,lots of storage and it is open to the living and dining rooms.
Central A/C and HEAT. INSIDE LAUNDRY.CROWN MOLDING throughout. Travertine flooring and designer carpet . The Dining room is right off the kitchen and features recessed lighting .The huge living room has a vinyl slider to the spacious deck. Fresh paint .The master bedroom features VINYL windows and multiple closets. The hall bathroom has a shower/tub combination and the master bathroom has a walk in shower. This home is in a quiet location.
Laguna Woods is one of the most prestigious 55+ communities in Orange County. In Laguna Woods you have access to : Bus system around the community & to area shopping ,restaurant,medical facilities, 5 pools ,golf ,tennis,library,7 clubhouse,250 clubs ,3 fitness centers ,theater,horseback riding/stables ,...&more !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Via Puerta have any available units?
2316 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2316 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2316 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2316 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2316 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2316 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2316 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2316 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.

