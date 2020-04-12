All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

2306 Via Puerta

2306 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
2BD/2BA end-unit "Cordoba" - no steps and no one above or below! Located in a tree-filled area close to carport. This bright condo enjoys two tiled patios - one in the gated entranceway and another off the dining/living room area. Front patio is covered and back patio is partially covered and perfect to protect your outdoor furniture from the elements. Inside, there are great updates including medium-tone distressed wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hallway and bedrooms and two beautifully remodeled bathrooms with newer vanities, toilets, tile flooring, tiled shower and tub. Both bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors (in addition to hallway closet area) and master bedroom has its own wall a/c for those warm nights. Master bedroom is brightened with 2 windows, one looking out to the private front patio area. Living room is heated/cooled by a heat pump and all windows throughout the condo have shutters. Condo is located close to Clubhouse 4, know as the "arts and crafts center of Laguna Woods Village" and fills the needs of beginners to advanced hobbyists to enjoy their crafts seven days a week. This Fine Arts Center includes ceramics, painting, drawing, slipcasting, sewing, jewelry-making, lapidary, stained glass, intarsia, woodworking, digital photography, and metal arts - Saddleback College Emeritus Institute Courses. In addition, there is a pool and spa to enjoy and keep fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Via Puerta have any available units?
2306 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2306 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2306 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2306 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2306 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2306 Via Puerta have accessible units?
Yes, 2306 Via Puerta has accessible units.
Does 2306 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2306 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.

