2306 Via Puerta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

2BD/2BA end-unit "Cordoba" - no steps and no one above or below! Located in a tree-filled area close to carport. This bright condo enjoys two tiled patios - one in the gated entranceway and another off the dining/living room area. Front patio is covered and back patio is partially covered and perfect to protect your outdoor furniture from the elements. Inside, there are great updates including medium-tone distressed wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hallway and bedrooms and two beautifully remodeled bathrooms with newer vanities, toilets, tile flooring, tiled shower and tub. Both bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors (in addition to hallway closet area) and master bedroom has its own wall a/c for those warm nights. Master bedroom is brightened with 2 windows, one looking out to the private front patio area. Living room is heated/cooled by a heat pump and all windows throughout the condo have shutters. Condo is located close to Clubhouse 4, know as the "arts and crafts center of Laguna Woods Village" and fills the needs of beginners to advanced hobbyists to enjoy their crafts seven days a week. This Fine Arts Center includes ceramics, painting, drawing, slipcasting, sewing, jewelry-making, lapidary, stained glass, intarsia, woodworking, digital photography, and metal arts - Saddleback College Emeritus Institute Courses. In addition, there is a pool and spa to enjoy and keep fit!