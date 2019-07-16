2305 Via Puerta

Amenities

One look at this beautiful remodeled Valencia, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the resort style community of Laguna Woods and you will be smitten by the charm. Cottage type home with no one above or below. Lovely wood like laminate flooring greets you at entry and continues throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Recessed lighting throughout skylight in the atrium, bringing extra light into the gathering areas. Central heat & air efficiently heat & cool the entire home. The large covered patio off the living room allows for overflow entertaining space for relaxing.