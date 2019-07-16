All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2305 Via Puerta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2305 Via Puerta
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:07 AM

2305 Via Puerta

2305 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2305 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One look at this beautiful remodeled Valencia, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the resort style community of Laguna Woods and you will be smitten by the charm. Cottage type home with no one above or below. Lovely wood like laminate flooring greets you at entry and continues throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Recessed lighting throughout skylight in the atrium, bringing extra light into the gathering areas. Central heat & air efficiently heat & cool the entire home. The large covered patio off the living room allows for overflow entertaining space for relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Via Puerta have any available units?
2305 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2305 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2305 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2305 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2305 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Via Puerta have a pool?
No, 2305 Via Puerta does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2305 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College