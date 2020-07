2193 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking tennis court

“HARMONY WITH A VIEW” - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS IS AN UNFURNISHED BEAUTIFUL LIGHT & BRIGHT SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM & TWO BATHROOM “CASA CONTENTA” WITH VIEWS! WITH NO ONE ABOVE YOU, & POSITIONED PERFECTLY TO CAPTURE MESMERIZING VIEWS & OCEAN BREEZES, THE INTERIOR OFFERS SIGNATURE AMENITIES SUCH AS AN UPGRADED CHEF’S STAINLESS KITCHEN, AN UPGRADED BREAKFAST NOOK OPEN TO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH VIEWS & GLASS SLIDER DOORS LEADING TO THE LARGE PRIVATE VIEW BALCONY, A PRIVATE MASTER EN SUITE, A GUEST BEDROOM WITH GLASS SLIDER DOORS OPENING TO THE PRIVATE VIEW BALCONY, & A FULL GUEST BATHROOM. ADDITIONAL INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE FRESH PAINT, NEWER CARPET, AN UPGRADED CEILING, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWER PLUMBING FIXTURES, NEWER TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, & NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS. THIS IS AN ACTIVE 55+ ADULT RESORT COMMUNITY WITH GOLF, TENNIS, HORSE STABLES, SWIMMING, SEVERAL CLUBHOUSES, 200 + CLUBS, & FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION. THIS PRIVATE CONDOMINIUM OFFERS A PRIVATE COVERED PARKING SPACE & IS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE LAUNDRY. EXPERIENCE HARMONY WITH A VIEW!