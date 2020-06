Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable upper Casa Contenta model is available fully furnished for a minimum of 3 months up to 1 year. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is richly appointed with all of today's desired comforts. Just bring your clothes and move right in.