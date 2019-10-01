2066 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

Looking for a vacation spot or looking to buy in Laguna Woods, come check out Laguna Woods 55+ community. Has a 27 hole golf course you can play for only $15 a round plus clubhouse with a restaurant along with 7 other clubhouses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs and much more. We are only 7 miles to the world class Laguna Beach with restaurants and shops. This lovely Coronado manor has a fully furnished kitchen lovely front patio very quiet area with trees out front. This 1 bedroom manor has plenty of room plus flat screen TV and internet access. Come for a short visit and see what Laguna Woods is all about. Lease available Starting October, must be a 3 month lease.