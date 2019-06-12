All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

14 Via Castilla

14 via Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

14 via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Laguna Woods has been named the # 2 place to Retire in the USA..

It is one of the Safest Cities in California.

Living Here Affords you the opportunity to Golf on two different courses, private restaurant for residents & there guests only horse back riding, tennis, pickle tennis, paddle tennis, 2 computer classes, 3 fitness centers, 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, jewelry making center, art studio, photography lab, glass center, sewing center, wood shop, ceramics studio, 2 garden centers,bridge club, shuffleboard courts, archery studio, more than 250+ clubs to join

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

