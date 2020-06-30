All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

31313 E Nine Drive

31313 East Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31313 East Nine Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Yes Im gorgeous! Beautiful golf course condo situated right on El Niguel Golf Course. Upper two bedroom two bath condo . Totally remodeled with wood flooring, white kitchen cabinets, new bathrooms ~ balcony has breathtaking views of hillside and golf course overlooking the 1st Tee. Huge walk in closet and oversized 2 car garage. Vaulted ceiling, custom sconces, new paint and carpet.East Nine has Community swimming pool, bbq area and picnic tables - resort style living. Minutes to beach, shopping, hotels, bike trails, tennis club, golf club, and world class resorts. Resort style living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31313 E Nine Drive have any available units?
31313 E Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31313 E Nine Drive have?
Some of 31313 E Nine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31313 E Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31313 E Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31313 E Nine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31313 E Nine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31313 E Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31313 E Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 31313 E Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31313 E Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31313 E Nine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31313 E Nine Drive has a pool.
Does 31313 E Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 31313 E Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31313 E Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31313 E Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

