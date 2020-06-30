31313 E Nine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Yes Im gorgeous! Beautiful golf course condo situated right on El Niguel Golf Course. Upper two bedroom two bath condo . Totally remodeled with wood flooring, white kitchen cabinets, new bathrooms ~ balcony has breathtaking views of hillside and golf course overlooking the 1st Tee. Huge walk in closet and oversized 2 car garage. Vaulted ceiling, custom sconces, new paint and carpet.East Nine has Community swimming pool, bbq area and picnic tables - resort style living. Minutes to beach, shopping, hotels, bike trails, tennis club, golf club, and world class resorts. Resort style living at its finest!