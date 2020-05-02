24413 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Country Village
Quaint, quiet condo in the best location in the community. Located on the edge of complex backing trees and park. Upper unit, light and bright with high ceilings. Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24413 Avenida De Los Ninos have any available units?
24413 Avenida De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.