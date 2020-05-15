All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 15 Springbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
15 Springbrook Road
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM

15 Springbrook Road

15 Springbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Springbrook Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Springbrook Road have any available units?
15 Springbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 15 Springbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
15 Springbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Springbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 15 Springbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 15 Springbrook Road offer parking?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 15 Springbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Springbrook Road have a pool?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 15 Springbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Springbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Springbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Springbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego