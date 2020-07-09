26465 La Traviata - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This f-a-b-u-l-o-u-s property is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy! Everything is customized! A gracious entry invites you into a most spacious area with soaring ceilings, tremendous natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring! Totally updated gourmet kitchen! Expansive living room, dining room AND family room accented by double-sided fireplace. An incredible wrought-iron accented staircase invites you upstairs to a delightful master suite including another fireplace and a totally upgraded bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a loft area too! The private backyard is simply lovely! Also, there is a 3 car garage. Bella Vista is a gated community that offers resort like pool and spa.

Welcome home!