Laguna Hills, CA
26465 La Traviata - 1
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

26465 La Traviata - 1

26465 La Traviata · No Longer Available
Location

26465 La Traviata, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This f-a-b-u-l-o-u-s property is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy! Everything is customized! A gracious entry invites you into a most spacious area with soaring ceilings, tremendous natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring! Totally updated gourmet kitchen! Expansive living room, dining room AND family room accented by double-sided fireplace. An incredible wrought-iron accented staircase invites you upstairs to a delightful master suite including another fireplace and a totally upgraded bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a loft area too! The private backyard is simply lovely! Also, there is a 3 car garage. Bella Vista is a gated community that offers resort like pool and spa.
Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have any available units?
26465 La Traviata - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
What amenities does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have?
Some of 26465 La Traviata - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26465 La Traviata - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
26465 La Traviata - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26465 La Traviata - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 26465 La Traviata - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 26465 La Traviata - 1 offers parking.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26465 La Traviata - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 26465 La Traviata - 1 has a pool.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 26465 La Traviata - 1 has accessible units.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26465 La Traviata - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26465 La Traviata - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26465 La Traviata - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
