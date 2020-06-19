All apartments in Laguna Hills
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace

25965 Cedarbluff Terrace · (949) 375-5472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25965 Cedarbluff Terrace, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
South Laguna Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3513 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access. Beautifully appointed with neutral paint and trim, recessed lighting, several cozy fireplaces, and stunning architectural elements throughout. Large windows and high ceilings bask the home in an abundance of natural light. The open concept kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops with a full slab backsplash, a new gas stainless steel cooktop, and crisp white cabinetry including a large island with a butcher block top that opens to the family room. There is a junior suite and a large office on the main floor. The remaining bedrooms and the media room are upstairs including the glorious master suite featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, freshly painted custom cabinetry, and a spa-like en-suite bath offering dual vanities, an "Air Bath" tub, cozy fireplace, a walk-in shower with frameless glass doors, and dual walk-in closets with built-in closet systems, make this space a true destination. Outdoor living has been extended to the peaceful and serene backyard boasting a custom pool with rock waterfall, hot tub, gas burning fire pit, sport court, tons of green space and a gorgeous view of the surrounding mountains. Conveniently located, just minutes away from the beach, shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Interstate 5 and State Route 73.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have any available units?
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have?
Some of 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
25965 Cedarbluff Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace does offer parking.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace has a pool.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have accessible units?
No, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 25965 Cedarbluff Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
