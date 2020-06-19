25965 Cedarbluff Terrace

Amenities

This beautifully maintained two-story Moulton Ranch executive home is situated on a very private 35,000 sq. ft. lot with panoramic views complete with a private 300 ft. driveway with automatic gate controlled access. Beautifully appointed with neutral paint and trim, recessed lighting, several cozy fireplaces, and stunning architectural elements throughout. Large windows and high ceilings bask the home in an abundance of natural light. The open concept kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops with a full slab backsplash, a new gas stainless steel cooktop, and crisp white cabinetry including a large island with a butcher block top that opens to the family room. There is a junior suite and a large office on the main floor. The remaining bedrooms and the media room are upstairs including the glorious master suite featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, freshly painted custom cabinetry, and a spa-like en-suite bath offering dual vanities, an "Air Bath" tub, cozy fireplace, a walk-in shower with frameless glass doors, and dual walk-in closets with built-in closet systems, make this space a true destination. Outdoor living has been extended to the peaceful and serene backyard boasting a custom pool with rock waterfall, hot tub, gas burning fire pit, sport court, tons of green space and a gorgeous view of the surrounding mountains. Conveniently located, just minutes away from the beach, shopping, dining, parks, golf amenities, Interstate 5 and State Route 73.