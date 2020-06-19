All apartments in Laguna Hills
25251 Costeau Street
25251 Costeau Street

25251 Costeau Street · No Longer Available
Location

25251 Costeau Street, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Central Laguna Hills

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
Amazing one story single level light and bright 3 bedroom, Originally 4 bedroom one of the bedrooms turn to a huge master bedroom, fresh paint all over with high ceiling and newer white cabinets brand new Granite counter tops,new sink and faucet with family room and breakfast area windows all over and a brand new sliding door to a nice huge backyard.

Backyard feature grass area and side yards.
bedrooms with brand new carpet, windows and paint.
Walking distance to Costeau park, shoppings , supermarket and minutes away from 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25251 Costeau Street have any available units?
25251 Costeau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Hills, CA.
Is 25251 Costeau Street currently offering any rent specials?
25251 Costeau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25251 Costeau Street pet-friendly?
No, 25251 Costeau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Hills.
Does 25251 Costeau Street offer parking?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not offer parking.
Does 25251 Costeau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25251 Costeau Street have a pool?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not have a pool.
Does 25251 Costeau Street have accessible units?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25251 Costeau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25251 Costeau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25251 Costeau Street does not have units with air conditioning.

