25251 Costeau Street

Amazing one story single level light and bright 3 bedroom, Originally 4 bedroom one of the bedrooms turn to a huge master bedroom, fresh paint all over with high ceiling and newer white cabinets brand new Granite counter tops,new sink and faucet with family room and breakfast area windows all over and a brand new sliding door to a nice huge backyard.



Backyard feature grass area and side yards.

bedrooms with brand new carpet, windows and paint.

Walking distance to Costeau park, shoppings , supermarket and minutes away from 5 freeway.